IPOH, Oct 30 — The number of flood victims in Perak swelled when 156 victims from 45 families were placed in three temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kerian, Hilir Perak as well as the latest one in Selama.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the PPS at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Star, opened at 8 last night to accommodate 30 victims from 11 families after their homes were inundated.

“The PPS houses victims from Kampung Sungai Star and Kampung Tanjung Lengkong while in Kerian, 41 victims from nine families are still housed at SK Changkat Lobak PPS.

“Meanwhile, the PPS in Padang Tembak hall in Hilir Perak showed an increase to 85 victims from 25 families compared to 40 victims from 12 families reported yesterday,” according to the statement.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the water level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was recorded at the danger level of 4.10 metres (m) compared to two metres at normal level.

“JPS also reported that the water level of Sungai Slim in Slim River has also risen close to the warning level when it recorded a reading of 25.31m from the normal level of 23.50 m while Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang is also at the warning level which is 13.92 m.

“Sungai Ijok in Larut Matang and Selama (LMS) is at alert level when it recorded a height of 11.62 m compared to the normal level of 10.4 m including the Kerian River which also rose to 11.52 m,” the statement added.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast that storms and heavy rain are expected to occur in the afternoon and night in all districts.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) also said that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama is still closed to all vehicles due to landslides and the public can use an alternative route on Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

Apart from that, Jalan Proton City in the Mualim district is still closed to vehicles in both directions due to landslides, while in Kerian, Jalan Selama is only open to heavy vehicles and the public is advised to use Jalan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah bypass as an alternative. — Bernama