IPOH, Oct 29 — The flood situation in Perak is improving with more of the evacuees allowed to return home, leaving only 81 people at two relief centre (PPS) as of 10am today, from 263 people yesterday.

The improving situation also saw the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Behrang in Muallim district closed at 8.30am today after all the evacuees returned home.

According to the Perak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the two PPS still operating are at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, in Perak Hilir, which accommodates 40 victims from 12 families and the PPS at SK Changkat Lobak in Kerian, which was opened last October 24, with 41 evacuees, it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) reported that the water level of Sungai Ijok in Larut Matang dan Selama (LMS) still exceeded the danger level at 12.15 metres compared to the normal level of 10 metres.

Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong also recorded a danger level of 3.93 metres. The normal level is 2 metres.

The water level of Sungai Slim in Slim River his rising to a warning level of 25.21 metres, while Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang has reached the warning level of 14.05 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts storms and heavy rain in the afternoon and evening in all districts in the state.

Meanwhile, the State Public Works Department informed that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama is still closed to all vehicles due to landslides and the public is advised to use an alternative route on Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

Another is F 193 Jalan Proton City in the Mualim district, which is also closed to vehicles on both directions due to landslides, while in Kerian the FT 147 Jalan Selama route is only open to heavy vehicles and the public is instructed to use an alternative road on Jalan A111 Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah Bypass. — Bernama