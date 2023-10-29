ALOR SETAR, Oct 29 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) said that several houses in Kampung Pida 3 and Pida 4 Baru, Kubang Pasu were damaged after a massive storm hit the district at about 3.30pm today.

“We received the report on the disaster at 3.45pm. Several villagers were affected by heavy rain and strong winds, which damaged their houses,” Kubang Pasu district APM officer Capt (PA) Mohd Adenin Suhaimi said in a statement today.

“The situation is under control and no casualties were reported,” he said, adding that the number of damaged properties has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

He said the Kubang Pasu District Operations Control Centre is monitoring the area and helping to clean up the debris. — Bernama