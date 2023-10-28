IPOH, Oct 28 — A male senior citizen at Kampung Saseh Perkampungan Orang Asli Pos Porwor in Sungai Siput is still not found since he was reported missing yesterday evening.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim, known as Ali Pandak, 68, is feared missing after his son realised his father was not at home and tried to search the surrounding area but failed to locate him.

“A search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched at 9am today involved 34 individuals, including firefighters, police, and the public.

“The search area covered a radius of four kilometres and the SAR party is divided into two groups for the operation,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi added that the victim, believed to be in poor health and rarely leaving the house, was last seen at home by his brother-in-law at 7am on Thursday. — Bernama

