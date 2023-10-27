KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Police arrested two men, including a foreigner believed to be involved in cases of abuse and sexual assault at a childcare centre in Lembah Jaya Selatan, Ampang yesterday.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the suspects, aged 27, were detained at around 5pm at Jalan Sri Kemuning after two police reports were filed.

“The police reports were lodged by two orphans, aged 13 and 14, at the Ampang Jaya police station at 1.36pm and 2.03pm respectively,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Azam, initial investigations revealed that one of the victims was allegedly beaten for playing with a phone in a room.

“(The victim) had bruises on the left thigh and calf, and swelling on the left cheek, while the other complainant did not sustain any injuries,” he added.

Mohd Azam said one of the suspects had a criminal record.

“Both suspects, who work as a caretaker and volunteer caretaker at the childcare centre, have been remanded until November 2,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama

