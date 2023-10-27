KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Police are stepping up control in the national borders to ensure security and public order in the country following cross-border crimes which are seen as getting more complex.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) is mobilising all assets for the purpose.

“It is focused on looking after the country’s land, air and water security.

“Apart from that, JKDNKA is also launching various integrated operations by deploying its assets such as armoured vehicles, horse unit as well as aerial monitoring using helicopter and drones in areas at the country’s borders,” said Razarudin who was speaking at the IGP’s monthly assembly organised by JKDNKA in Bukit Aman here today.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said 6,476 cases were reported to JKDNKA from January to September involving 4,356 arrests with seizures valued at RM789.99 million.

“Among the successes achieved are by the Wildlife Crime Bureau Branch / Special Intelligence Investigation with arrests and seizures of various frozen food items estimated at RM21 million.

“Apart from that, the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) has successfully carried out 28 raids with confiscations valued at RM37.3 million,” he said.

Through Op Contraban, he said, a total of 64 individuals were arrested involving seizures of 110 boxes of untaxed cigarettes and liquor worth RM37.1 million while the Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force also seized 495 kilogrammes of suspected syabu estimated to be worth RM17.8 million.

Touching on the integrity of police officers and personnel, Razarudin said that society nowadays sets a high standard by demanding quality policing services.

“I would like to draw the audience’s attention to Regulation 3C of the Public Officers Regulations Act (Conduct and Discipline) 1993.

“All heads of departments, commanding officers and supervisors must be fully responsible for the supervision and monitoring of officers and police personnel under their respective supervision,” he said. — Bernama