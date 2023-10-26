KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The government will continue to implement an open tender process with prequalification selection to expedite projects that are important for the public, said Deputy Finance Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

However, he said that the screening of companies should be looked into first to ensure they can execute the projects without any problems.

“We need to learn from the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak which seems to have few problems and being carried out on time and efficiently,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang-PN) in the Dewan Rakyat today regarding new measures that will be used in future projects.

Earlier, Ahmad said the entire Sabah Pan Borneo Highway (LPB Sabah) project consists of 35 packages, with 15 packages currently under construction.

Advertisement

He said the remaining LPB Sabah projects are implemented via open tender among local contractors, Bumiputera contractors or Bumiputera contractors of Sabah and Sarawak, funded by development allocations.

“In order to assure the quality of the LPB Sabah project, the government will ensure that the appointed contractor is capable based on the contractor selection guideline set by the Public Works Department.

“In accordance with the guideline, the tender evaluation will be carried out based on evaluation criteria that include financial and technical evaluation, company experience, current work performance and the star rating of the Contractor Competency and Capability Rating (SCORE) programme certificate under the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement