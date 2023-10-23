COMMENTARY, Oct 23 — PAS wrapped up its 69th annual general assembly (AGM) on a high note yesterday as it sets its sights on the prime minister’s seat in Putrajaya, a dream it now sees as possible after winning four states and 43 parliamentary seats.

It already has many Malay voters in its fold and the Islamist party’s leaders feel like they just need a little bit more effort to make it to Putrajaya, using the same narrative it used in the last general election in November and the recent six state elections in August.

The party has attracted young Malay voters as well as Malay professionals and civil servants; these voters may remain PAS supporters so long as the party keeps championing the Malay cause that includes upholding the sovereignty of Islam.

The party is now looked upon as the Malay voice, a role which Umno held for some 60 years but lost when Barisan Nasional (BN) of which Umno is the backbone, lost the general election in 2018.

Since then, Umno has lost its influence over the Malays and its members and the party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is till today trying hard to rally them back to the party.

PAS is not without weaknesses as seen in the two states it has held for over two decades — Kelantan and Terengganu.

But voters still voted for it when Umno joined the unity government where DAP is a partner and Umno has not changed its present leadership line-up.

PAS, a partner in Perikatan Nasional (PN), is with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and multiracial Gerakan but PAS is dominant as it has the network, the election machinery where its women wing’s might is on par with Umno’s.

PAS’ influence is expected to continue in the four states it controls now as long as the country’s economy stays as it is with rising cost of living and this may spread further to north Perak and Pahang where poverty is prevalent.

PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is Kedah menteri besar, is also the party’s campaign chief. He mentioned the plan for the party’s advancement at the recently concluded assembly.

The reason is those are areas where poverty still exists and where poverty exists, PAS grows.

It is now up to Umno to wake up and stop the advancement or the country’s political scenario may change in the next general election.