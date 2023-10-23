SIK, Oct 23 — Floods which hit Sik district following a heavy downpour yesterday have receded, according to the Civil Defence Department (APM).

Sik district APM officer Lt (Civil Defence) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah said although floodwaters had subsided, three flood relief centres (PPS) opened yesterday were still operating.

“The rain stopped at about midnight last night and bright weather was reported in all areas in the district this morning.

“The three PPS are still operating but evacuees were allowed to return home this morning to clean up their houses,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

She said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chepir, Markas PAS Tanjung Belit and Surau Kampung Belimbing housed 60 people from 20 families.

Bernama reported last night that eight villages in the district were hit by flash floods following a four-hour downpour from 4pm yesterday. — Bernama

