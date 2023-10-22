KUANTAN, Oct 22 — Police detained two 16-year-old male students for investigations into the possession and distribution of a video of a female acquaintance of theirs in a shower.

District police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the two suspects were arrested yesterday, after appearing to testify following a police report made by the 13-year-old girl on Friday (Oct 20).

“The complainant claimed that one of the suspects said he had a video of her bathing and extorted her for RM50 if she wanted the video.

“The complainant claimed the video was spread by another suspect because it was made while they were in contact via video call in May,” he said here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the investigation was carried out in accordance with Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene videos which carry a maximum prison sentence of three years or a fine or both, if convicted. — Bernama