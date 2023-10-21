SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor criticised the Madani government for the lack of freedom of speech in the country.

In his speech to support the motion on protection of the freedom of speech, the press and political participation, Sanusi said government control over media has damaged the government’s image.

“Any broadcasts about past events that are not favoured by the government do not make it through,” he claimed.

Sanusi said the public is beginning to question the role of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and whether the country is becoming a “police state” where the police are used to control social media content.

“Media activists are being restricted because the MCMC has directed telecommunications companies to block content.

“Their content is being deleted, including mine. All of this is due to criticism towards Anwar (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said.

Also speaking on the motion, PAS representative Husna Hashim said the government should not feel as though it cannot be criticised.

“If we look at today, we are bringing forward a proposal to urge the government, especially the MCMC. not to be selective in their dealings with social media.

“Influencers on social media are being detained and questioned because they criticise the government,” she claimed.

“What is there to be so afraid of when it comes to criticism? If you’re afraid of being criticised, don’t be in the government,” she said.

She urged the government not to abuse its power, not to be biased and not to misuse any political agency in an unethical manner.