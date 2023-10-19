KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — A total of 170 customs personnel from Malaysia and Indonesia are involved in the Indonesia-Malaysia Coordinated Customs Patrol (Patkor Kastima) operation to curb smuggling activities in the Strait of Malacca from October 18-November 9.

A joint statement from the customs departments of both countries today said the operation was divided into five patrol sectors from Kuala Perlis-Penang to Pontian-Sungai Pulai for 70 customs officers from Malaysia, and 100 officers from Indonesia would carry out the operation from Acheh to Batam.

The operation was inaugurated by Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin@Mohd Zainuddin and Indonesian Customs and Excise (DJBC) director-general Askolani at the maritime border of the two countries.

Also present were RMCD deputy director-general (enforcement/compliance) Datuk Sazali Mohamad, and assistant director-general (enforcement) Ribuan Abdullah.

“Cooperation between the two countries is very important to protect the borders from smuggling activities and the involvement of RMCD and DJBC will have a more serious impact,” read the statement. — Bernama

