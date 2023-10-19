KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― Issues related to child abuse, low participation of secondary students in STEM subjects and poverty eradication are among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) will inquire about the steps taken by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to reduce the rising number of child abuse cases in the country.

Puah will pose this question during the Minister’s Question Time and also ask about the assistance provided to abused children once identified.

In the same session, Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) will ask the education minister to explain the ministry’s measures in dealing with low participation of upper secondary students in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) stream from 2017 to 2022, which went from 45.2 per cent to 40.94 per cent, as well as the functions of the STEM Committee.

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok) will ask the Economy Minister to state the ministry’s achievements in collaboration with the Corridor Authority, the State Economic Development Corporation, the State Economic Planning Unit and district officials towards the eradication of hardcore poverty.

The Parliament sitting will then continue the debate on the Budget 2024 for the fourth day.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the Supply Bill 2024 will be debated at the policy stage for eight days, followed by ministerial responses over four days starting October 30.

Members of Parliament will then participate in the debate at the committee stage for 12 days starting from November 6.

The current Dewan Rakyat session is scheduled to run for 32 days from October 9 to November 30. ― Bernama