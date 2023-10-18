DUBAI, Oct 18 — Capacity building and better coordination are needed as the government strives to prioritise the adoption of digitalisation in line with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said some of the learnings from his official visit to Dubai to attend the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) Global 2023 and Expand North Star (ENS) may be able to be translated into enhancing the operations of the ministries and agencies in Malaysia.

“I believe all this will help with the digitalisation process and make a lot of our processes much more efficient, leaner and faster, ultimately benefitting Malaysia and the rakyat,” he told Bernama in a wrap-up interview following his official visit here.

This is especially as the government plans to roll out its central database hub, PADU, and introduce the Omnibus Act, to be tabled in Parliament next year, he said.

Advertisement

Fahmi also suggested for all ministries to have an officer emphasising on digitalisation in order to have a seamless process and protocols within the ministries and agencies.

This marked Fahmi’s maiden working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since becoming minister in December last year.

He noted that other top Malaysian government officials have also visited the UAE in recent weeks, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Advertisement

“I hope this indicates a growing friendship and relations between our two countries that can only go from strength to strength.

“I can see that there’s a lot of potential we can develop together, and a lot of learnings and experience that we can share between, for example, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and its UAE equivalent, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). Some of these working relationships would benefit Malaysia in the long run,” Fahmi said.

Earlier, Fahmi met TDRA Director-General Majed Sultan Al Mesmar to discuss a potential collaboration between the Communications and Digital Ministry and TDRA.

“I have seen a lot of good conversations with over 30 companies during Gitex Global as well as very important incoming investments. I’m very happy and pleased with the outcome of this visit,” he said.

The 43rd edition of Gitex Global, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16-20, was attended by more than 6,000 companies from 170 countries, while ENS was held from October 15 to 18 at the Dubai Harbour. — Bernama