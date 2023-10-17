SEREMBAN, Oct 17 — Police have confirmed that a housewife had lodged a false report claiming that she was a victim of extortion after her son was allegedly kidnapped from their home In Bandar Sri Sendayan here two days ago.

Seremban Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said further investigations through checking the close circuit television (CCTV) recording found that the incident, which had gone viral, never took place.

He said the 38-year-old woman claimed that she received a call from a courier company before two men arrived on a motorcycle and kidnapped her son.

“According to the woman, the suspects demanded that she pawn her jewellery at a shop in Senawang. However, upon viewing the CCTV recording in the area, we found that the incident never occurred.

“Instead, she had been contacted by a woman, believed to be a scammer, who asked her to pawn her jewellery and bank the cash into an account given to her,” he said in a statement today.

Arifai said the woman then contacted her husband to help save her from becoming an online fraud victim.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 185 of the Penal Code for lodging a false report.

“The motive is still under investigation and those with any information about the incident can contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Faizal Mohd Zaini at 013-3613854 or call the Seremban Police Headquarters at 06-6033222,” he said. — Bernama