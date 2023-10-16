PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) said a total of RM788.13 million has been allocated specifically for the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) under the 2024 Budget.

It said the one-off BAP payment of RM150 to each student will benefit more than 5.25 million students.

“BAP aid will be disbursed from January 2024 through schools and will be distributed to students in cash or credited into their respective accounts,” according to MoE in a statement today.

The statement was issued following concerns by some quarters about the absence of the allocation for BAP in the 2024 Budget that was tabled last Friday,

According to the ministry, the BAP would be provided to ease the burden of parents or guardians in preparing for their children’s school needs.

The public is advised to refer to the 2024 Budget special website to get accurate information about Budget 2024. — Bernama

