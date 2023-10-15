KUANTAN, Oct 15 — The increased allocation for the higher education sector in Budget 2024, which has been raised to RM16.3 billion can intensify efforts in developing the country’s best talents in various fields, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

It can also boost research and innovation activities among students and assist in the internalisation efforts of higher education, he said.

“I believe that the allocation for the higher education sector will continue to play a crucial role in the development, advancement and well-being of the people and nation,” he said.

He said this at a media conference here today after officiating at the opening ceremony of Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) open day and UMPSA convocation expo which was also attended by the chairman of UMPSA Board of Directors Tan Sri Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 on Friday said the government has increased the allocation for the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) from RM15.3 billion this year.

The allocation includes RM20 million for the establishment of an AI (artificial intelligence) Faculty at University Teknologi Malaysia, the first AI study centre in the country.

Mohamed Khaled reminded universities to submit their application to receive the budget to MOHE for consideration.

“We want to ensure that the money spent brings a beneficial and impactful return,” he said.

On the implementation of the cap on registration fees at public universities at RM1,500 starting from Jan next year, he said the initiative is the government’s gift to the people.

On another development, Mohamed Khaled said MOHE will investigate the allegation that Universiti Malaya has raised the tuition fees without prior notice. — Bernama