BUTTERWORTH, Oct 15 — An elderly man sustained minor injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a lottery outlet in Taman Molek, here, today.



In the 3pm incident, the 65-year-old man was believed to have accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal of his Proton Saga, crashing the vehicle into the store, and injuring a worker.





Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Noorhisham Md Noor said they received a distress call about the incident at 3.06pm before rushing to the location and found a car had crashed into the premises.He said the man who was alone in the car was pinned to his seat, adding that firemen rescued him before he was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.“Meanwhile, a female worker who is in her 70s sustained injuries on her hands and legs...during the incident she was seated at a dining table about two metres from the counter. The victim is in stable condition and was sent to the same hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted today.Noorhisham said the man claimed he wanted to park in front of the outlet when the incident occurred. — Bernama