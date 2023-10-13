SEREMBAN, Oct 13 ― Police detained a 40-year-old man who shot and killed wild dogs using a shotgun in Pantai, near here, yesterday.

Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the man was detained at 9.15pm and the shotgun used by him to shoot the wild dogs was seized together with nine live bullets and five spent bullet casings.

Abdul Malik said police received a report about the incident from a 25-year-old at 7.43pm, claiming he was fishing near a sand processing factory in Batu 9, Kampung Golai, Pantai when he heard four shots fired.

“The complainant said the man had shot three dogs, two were dead while another was wounded but the wounded dog escaped into the woods.

“The man who does not have any previous criminal records, would be remanded for two days ,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Malik said initial investigations revealed that the suspect was angry because the dogs had tried to bite his child and caused mischieve in his farm.

“The shotgun used by the suspect belongs to his relative. Members of the public should not speculate on

the issue as it may cause panic among the people,” he said. ― Bernama