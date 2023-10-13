KUCHING, Oct 13 — Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg hopes the Budget 2024, set to be tabled in Parliament by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow, will include significant provisions for the state to foster its growth.

He underscored the necessity for a substantial budget allocation that would accelerate infrastructure projects in Sarawak including those related to paddy farming.

“Sarawak needs a large amount from the budget, and that is my expectation.

“If we want to become a rice producer, that means infrastructure must be there.

“So I think if Malaysia wants to become self-sufficient, we have areas, we already have a new hybrid, you help us by giving us money for infrastructure, especially rice that requires drainage and irrigation,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking to reporters when met after officiating at the inauguration of Taiyo Yuden new factory building at Sama Jaya High Tech Park here yesterday.

In response to inquiries regarding the 5G technology and its potential inclusion in the National Budget, Abang Johari expressed his hopes that the Budget would include provisions for upgrading the 5G backbone infrastructures in Sarawak.

“Our telcos are ready to provide 5G, but what is important is we need what we call a backbone to upgrade the backbone.

“So I hope in the federal budget, they will help us to upgrade our backbone, and then once you’ve got the backbone, the speed will be faster,” he said. — Borneo Post Online