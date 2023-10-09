NEW DELHI, Oct 9 — A Malaysian tourist who came to visit the town of Ayodhya in northern India was found dead in his hotel room.

The deceased, identified as Darma Raja RP Sammugam, had come to Ayodhya in a group from Malaysia, according to local media reports.

The 73-year-old man was staying near the complex where a large Hindu temple is under construction on the site where the 16th-century Babri Masjid once stood.

The exact cause of his death remains unclear from the reports. One local newspaper stated that he was among six tourists, comprising four women and two men, who had booked three rooms at the hotel on Sunday.

The incident unfolded when two individuals left the hotel room and upon their return, found the door locked. They sought the assistance of the hotel manager, who subsequently opened the room, revealing the deceased on the floor with the television still on.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. — Bernama