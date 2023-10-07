IPOH, Oct 7 — Police are investigating an incident, which has gone viral on social media, about a woman claiming that she was belittled by police personnel while lodging a report in Ipoh at midnight.

Ipoh Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they took a serious view of the complaint and appreciated public feedback regarding the quality of service provided at the complaint counters in police stations.

“This matter has been referred to the Integrity and Standards Compliance Division of the Ipoh Police Headquarters for an internal investigation,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he advised the public not to speculate on the issue while awaiting the result of the police’s investigation.

Earlier today, the woman uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, an image of a copy of the police report together with a statement alleging that she was belittled by police personnel while making the report. — Bernama