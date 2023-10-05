KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Police detained 12 more suspects yesterday, believed to have been involved in a gang fight using weapons, at Kampung Malaysia Tambahan, Cheras on Monday, that was triggered following an argument involving tow truck drivers.

Cheras police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaludin said the 12 suspects were aged between 20 and 35.

“They will be remanded for three days starting today. Police will not compromise with anyone who breaks the law of the country and stiff punishment awaits these people who endanger the peace and harmony of the community in the affected locations,” he said in a statement today.

On Monday and Tuesday, police had detained 10 suspects who were believed to have been involved in the same fight. — Bernama