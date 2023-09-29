PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle 61kg of drugs, with an estimated value of about RM2 million, concealed in three packages declared as “vehicle spare parts”, on September 5 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Air Cargo Terminal, Free Trade Zone in Sepang.

Central Zone JKDM Enforcement Operations director Wong Pun Sian said a total of 60 green packages containing methamphetamine were found during an inspection.

In a statement today, Wong said there were writings such as “refined Chinese tea” and several other Mandarin writings on the said packages which contained crystal powder.

“The modus operandi used was by declaring the packages as containing vehicle spare parts and hiding the drugs in plastic tea bags to dodge the authorities,” he said, adding that further investigations are underway to track down the suspects.

Wong also said that preliminary investigations found the packages were addressed to a recipient in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 15 strokes upon conviction.

Wong added that the quantity of the drugs that were seized could be used by about 305,000 drug addicts. — Bernama