PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — The July 2023 Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT BLN7/2023), which has been verified and gazetted, is now open for review for 30 days from today until October 25.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement, said DPT BLN7/2023 contained 38,092 names of citizens aged 18 and above for the period of July 1 to 31 who were automatically registered as new voters.

He said the electoral roll also included the names of 12,360 registered voters who changed constituencies and 1,416 individuals who changed status or category of voters.

The review can be made on the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my; MySPR Semak mobile app; and EC Hotline at 03-88927218.

Ikmalrudin said those who found that their names were not listed in DPT BLN7/2023 can make a claim by filling in Form C via the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant State Election Office.

“Registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D or go to the State Election Office concerned,” he said.

Form C and Form D can be downloaded from the portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day throughout the review period for DPT BLN7/2023. — Bernama