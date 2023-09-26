SEREMBAN, Sept 26 — Negeri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman was today appointed as the State Assembly Speaker.

MK Ibrahim, 67, was unanimously elected by members of the state assembly after his name was proposed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and seconded by Pertang assemblyman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

State assembly secretary Mohd Amin Ludin announced that during the first session of the 15th State Legislative Assembly, there were two names proposed for the Speaker post, but one of them was rejected for not meeting the criteria as outlined in Regulation 2, Article 7(1) of the State Constitution.

During the sitting, 34 assemblymen took their oath of office led by Aminuddin and followed by 10 members of the State Executive Council.

MK Ibrahim said that Rantau assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chennah assemblyman Anthony Loke were absent from the session due to official matters.

The state assembly sitting was then adjourned. — Bernama