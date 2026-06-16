MELAKA, June 16 — A Bangladeshi man who had gone missing for more than two years after being granted police bail pleaded guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here yesterday to a charge of possessing more than 35,000 litres of diesel without authorisation three years ago.

Altaf Aziz Kardar, 42, who was re-arrested last week, entered his guilty plea after the charge was read out by a court interpreter before Judge Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin.

The accused and two others were charged with having control over 35,653 litres of diesel, a scheduled controlled item, found at an unmarked storage premise at Jalan PK 20, Krubong Industrial Area, at about 3pm on October 6, 2023.

He was accused of trading diesel, either retail or wholesale, without a valid licence, an offence under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122), punishable under Section 22(1) of the same Act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the accused faces a fine of not more than RM1 million or imprisonment of up to three years or both, while a repeat offence carries a fine of up to RM3 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both.

The court fixed June 29 for submission of case facts and sentencing and did not allow bail for the accused.

Prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officers from the Melaka Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), Muhammad Ashraf Nashruddin Ahmad Nazri and Norhysham Md Noor, while the accused was not represented. — Bernama