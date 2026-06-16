SEREMBAN, June 16 — Police arrested two men for suspected cable theft after they tried to evade a police check around Jalan Tun Dr Ismail here yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Yatim Osman said the police received a report about the theft at 10.45am and managed to arrest two suspects, in their 30s, in their Proton Waja, while another suspect managed to escape.

“Interviews led to both suspects admitting to being involved in cable theft with their friend who is still at large in the district,” he said in a statement last night, adding that an inspection of the car found 14 pieces of equipment used to steal cables, several scheduled weapons and two packets suspected to contain drugs.

The two suspects, who have seven and 10 prior drug-related and criminal records, are being investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code as well as Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Both suspects will be taken to the Seremban Court tomorrow for remand application, he said, adding that the car seized was registered to a woman and was used by the suspect who is still at large.

He urged those with information about the case to contact investigating officer, Sgt Amram Ismail at 019-9661346 or the Seremban district police headquarters at 06-6033222. — Bernama