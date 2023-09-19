SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 — Ten state assemblymen from the Opposition in Selangor were selected to join the 2023 Portfolio Committee established by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to create a more effective system of check and balance with the state executive councillors (exco).

The new Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the 10 PN assemblymen aim to focus state assembly sessions on public-benefitting discussions and debates in Selangor.

“These 10 portfolios will be assisted by three other committee members comprising other PN state assemblymen based on their respective experiences and backgrounds,” said Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Hulu Kelang assemblyman, during a press conference after the first session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly today.

The 10 portfolios are Finance, Economy, Land, and Natural Resources (Mohamed Azmin); Education and Human Resources (Paya Jaras Assemblyman Datuk Halim Tamuri); Local Government, Housing, and Infrastructure (Dengkil Assemblyman Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh); Health, Environment, and Climate Change (Taman Medan Assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin); and Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication, and Digital Industry (Batang Kali Assemblyman Muhammad Muhaimin Harith Abdullah Sani).

Meanwhile, the portfolio for Youth and Sports is led by Gombak Setia Assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham; Islamic Affairs and Rural Development (Semenyih Assemblyman Nushi Mahfodz); Women, Family, Welfare, and Unity (Permatang Assemblywoman Nurul Syazwani Noh); Agriculture and Agrofood Industry (Sabak Assemblyman Sallehen Mukhyi); and Tourism and Malay Heritage Culture (Bukit Melawati Assemblyman Datuk Noorazley Yahya).

Mohd Azmin said the opposition state assemblymen will be supported by a special secretariat established to assist them in obtaining reference materials from various sources to facilitate the debate process during the upcoming state assembly session.

The Selangor State Election on August 12 saw the coalition of Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) won 34 seats, while PN secured 22 seats. — Bernama