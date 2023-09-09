KLANG, Sept 9 — The trial run for designated ladies-only coaches for the MRT Kajang Line will begin by the end of this month, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said if the initiative can be implemented well, the ministry will extend the effort to train services on other lines.

“The introduction of women-only coaches is due to the fact that we are seeing an increase in cases of sexual harassment on trains.

“During rush hours, women have to ride on overcrowded trains and sometimes there is physical contact,” he told reporters after inaugurating the DAP Women National Congress here today.

Loke said each coach can accommodate more than 100 female commuters at one time.

Previously, the media reported that the Transport Ministry will introduce ladies-only coaches on MRT Kajang Line to provide a comfortable and secure environment for woman commuters.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s Komuter introduced pink coaches for the benefit of its female commuters who make up 60 per cent of the total ridership on April 28, 2010.

In a separate development, Loke said the preliminary report of the fatal air crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, will be released on September 15.

A Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 aircraft flying from Langkawi to Subang crashed onto the Guthrie Highway at about 2.50pm on August 17, killing all eight people on board, including Pahang state executive councillor Datuk Seri Johari Harun as well as two road users. — Bernama