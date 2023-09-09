MELAKA, Sept 9 — A two-year-old girl died after being hospitalised for 10 days due to choking on a grape at her home in Taman Merbok, near here.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said Nur Aryanna Danisha Muhamad Shaizat was pronounced dead at 9.23am by doctors at the Melaka Hospital paediatric intensive care unit.

“A medical officer said the girl was transferred to the Melaka Hospital on August 31. She was initially treated at a private hospital in Ayer Keroh after the family discovered she had choked on a grape,” he said in a statement, here tonight.

Christopher said doctors at the private hospital managed to remove the grape, but the girl’s condition was unstable and she had to be put on a ventilator.

“The Melaka Hospital has not made any police report on the death and so far, there has been no report lodged by the deceased’s family either,” he said. — Bernama