MUAR, Sept 9 — For official reasons, Mohamad Faris Zaki was the last voter at the polling station in Sekolah Agama Tun Dr Islam, Bakri, before voting ends at 6pm.

This is because Mohamad Faris is one of the Election Commission (EC) volunteers assigned to assist voters at the polling station once it opened at 8am.

However, Mohamad Faris said he was relieved that he was able to perform two tasks at the same time, that of a civil servant and that of a responsible citizen, by voting for the potential representatives of Simpang Jeram constituency.

“At first, I thought I was the earliest voter here because I showed up as early as 6 am, but the polling station was already filled with voters by 7.30am.

“When the polling station opened at 8am, I started my duties as a polling officer,” he told Bernama when met at the polling centre here today.

He cast his vote at 5.55pm and had exercise his right to vote for the fourth time.

He said that since it was his first time as a volunteer for EC, he had forgotten to register for postal voting like other EC staff.

“This is my first experience as volunteer for EC. I would like to become an election worker in the future,” said the 28-year-old trader. — Bernama