KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A total of 160 polling stations are being set up for MCA central elections for the 2023-2026 term while 155 polling stations will be readied for the Youth and Wanita wing elections.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said in addition, a total of 2,979 officers will be involved in the process of monitoring, voting and counting of the ballot papers.

“I also call on all division and branch chairmen nationwide to remind delegates in their respective divisions to vote on time at the relevant polling station on voting day,” he told Bernama.

He said MCA Divisional, Youth and Wanita representatives can also check their respective polling stations through the official MCA election portal at http://mcape.mca.org.my.

MCA will hold elections for the central level on September 24 while elections for the Youth and Wanita wings are set for September 23 and will be followed by the AGMs on October 21 (Youth and Wanita wings) and October 22 (MCA General Assembly).

Nomination day for all positions, including both wings, will be held on September 11.

The party selection process is conducted in accordance with Article 167 of the MCA Constitution which provides that it must be held within six months after the general election. — Bernama