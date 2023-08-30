JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 — Three policemen, including a district anti-narcotics chief, have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after they were suspected of graft involving drug test urine samples.

The suspects are part of a group of anti-narcotics officers involved in corrupt practices related to the tampering of drug urine samples sent to the Chemistry Department.

All three suspects, attached to different district police headquarters, were arrested by anti-graft officers from the Segamat MACC office in the past two days.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat confirmed that the MACC arrested a senior officer and two ranked personnel as of yesterday.

“With the arrest and investigation of the suspects by the MACC, an internal investigation by the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) is also underway,” he said in a brief statement to the media today.

Kamarul Zaman’s statement came after whistleblower site Edisi Siasat had earlier revealed the arrests of the three policemen.

The report also identified 43 anti-narcotics policemen in Johor who are alleged to be involved in offering bribes to pathologists from the Chemistry Department to tamper with drug suspects’ urine samples.

Checks by Malay Mail showed that police will send urine samples from drug suspects who initially tested positive via the urine drug test (UDT) kit to the Chemistry Department here for a detailed analysis. The official results can then be used to charge the suspect or be used as evidence in court.

A source familiar with the ongoing probe said the district anti-narcotics chief was arrested after he gave his statement to MACC investigators yesterday.

“At the same time, MACC investigators also arrested a 36-year-old sergeant from another police district who is linked to the case.

“A day before, investigators detained and arrested a 40-year-old anti-narcotics sergeant at the same office after he was called to give his statement,” said the source.

Another source said that the national anti-graft commission has so far arrested 37 suspects linked to the case on separate occasions.

He added that the cases involved pathologists and staff from the Chemistry Department based in Johor Baru.

“The case is believed to have been operating from 2018 to 2022.

“All those arrested are currently out on bail, pending investigations,” said the source.