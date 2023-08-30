GEORGE TOWN, Aug 30 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has called on the public to stop using religious and racial sentiments that could divide the society.

He called on the public to stop all manners of provocation and to avoid spreading false information especially on social media that could lead to divisiveness among the people.

“Let us set aside the political differences after the recent state elections and focus on unity,” he said in his Merdeka day message today.

“Without unity, we will not achieve stability, harmony and continuous progress,” he added.

He said the Merdeka celebrations this year is especially meaningful due to the formation of the unity government.

“With the new mandate given to the unity government, the newly appointed state excos and newly elected state assemblymen are now ready to set a new direction for the state,” he said.

He said Penang has continued to create history since 2008 such as attracting investments of RM200 billion in the manufacturing sector and continued to be the country’s main exporter with a value of RM170.8 trillion since 2018 aside from creating 222,000 job opportunities.

He hoped the unity government in Penang will remain relevant in the next five years as it continues to ensure the wellbeing of the people and further the state’s economic growth.