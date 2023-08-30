PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The official results and statement of the recent six state elections were gazetted yesterday, the Election Commission (EC) said.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said also gazetted were the results and statement of the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, which was held simutaneously with the state polls on August 12.

“The gazetting is in line with Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981,” he said in a statement today.

State elections for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, were held on August 12.

On August 13, EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said Terengganu recorded the highest voter turnout among the six states at 74.79 per cent.

This was followed by Kedah with 73.86 per cent, Penang (72.67 per cent), Selangor (72 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (68.35 per cent) and Kelantan (60.96 per cent), he said. — Bernama