KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The exit and entrance to Elmina Interchange (Exit 3504) on both bounds from the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) have been fully closed until work to clear the air crash site and investigation have been completed.

Prolintas Group of Companies (Prolintas) said on social media that as an alternative to Elmina from GCE, road users can use the Bukit Subang Interchange (Exit 3505).

“The subsequent alternative is through Elmina toll north-bound and exit to Paya Jaras,” said the post.

The route was closed after a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed onto the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, at about 2.50pm yesterday.

All eight people onboard and two road users on the highway were killed in the incident. ― Bernama