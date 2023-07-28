KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The government has allocated RM6.5 billion for the implementation of 1,002 dilapidated school redevelopment projects nationwide from 2016 to 2023.

In a post on Facebook today, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the move is the government's commitment to address the issue of dilapidated schools through the 2023 Rolling Plan.

“(Through the 2023 Rolling Plan), a total of RM923.97 million has been allocated for the implementation of 417 new and extension projects nationwide,” according to the post.

In addition, the MOE said that educational facilities in Sabah and Sarawak have also been improved through the implementation of 327 dilapidated school building development projects, or 78 per cent of the total projects approved this year.

“As Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has stressed, the effort to maintain and upgrade dilapidated school buildings is always a priority of the MOE in order to achieve the goal of providing access to quality education for all Malaysian children, the generation that will inherit Malaysia Madani,” said the MOE. — Bernama