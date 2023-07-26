KUCHING, July 26 — The Sarawak government has agreed to adopt the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 to regularise existing undocumented foreign workers, which would be implemented in the state from July 26 until December 31, 2023.

The state Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala said all undocumented migrants and employers who intend to participate in the programme need to deal directly with the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Department of Labour in Sarawak.

“The undocumented foreign workers who are allowed to be registered under the programme are those who have entered the state illegally on or before December 31, 2022 under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, that is, entering and staying in this country without having a valid passport,” Gerawat said in a statement.

He said those who have overstayed in the country are also allowed to be registered under the programme.

He added that employers who operate in the 3D sector — “dangerous, difficult and dirty” — are allowed to take undocumented migrants as workers by registering them as employees during the implementation period of the programme.

Gerawat said the sectors involved in the programme are manufacturing, construction, plantation, agriculture, services, mining and quarry and foreign domestic helpers.

He added those from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, India, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China are allowed to be registered under the programme.