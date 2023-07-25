ALOR SETAR, July 25 — An octogenarian was arrested after he injured two policemen, including an officer, with a paper cutter outside a house in Taman Selasih, near Kulim, today.

Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said the two victims in their 30s suffered chest and leg injuries in the incident.

“At 10.45 am, police received a call from a man reporting a theft at a supermarket. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the 82-year-old suspect had fled on a motorcycle.

“The police team then saw the suspect stop in front of a house and the officer introduced himself to the suspect as a police officer," he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect then took something from his motorbike and swung the knife towards the police officer, injuring him on the chest.

“Police personnel from the Serious Crime Branch (D9) of the Kulim district police headquarters (IPD) CID tried to arrest the suspect before a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, the policeman sustained injuries on his left leg.

“The suspect was successfully arrested by the police. Police also seized a paper cutter and various stolen items,” he said.

Checks found that the suspect has three previous convictions and the first urine test tested negative for drugs.

Mohd Redzuan said the two policemen were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Sections 307 and 380 of the Penal Code. — Bernama