SHAH ALAM, July 25 — Police have so far recorded statements from 19 individuals in connection with the death of Dea Maisarah Bada who reportedly died while receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Selangor recently.

State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the statements were taken from staff of HTAR, the victim’s parents, neighbours, school and police personnel who were on duty at the hospital police beat.

“There are several other things that need to be done including checking the CCTV footage at the hospital premises and obtaining the child’s forensic (autopsy) report.

“We cannot comment further because investigation is still ongoing before the results is submitted to the public prosecutor office,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) today

Hussein had earlier confirmed police receiving two reports on the death of a 10-year-old girl at HTAR, Klang, lodged by the hospital and the victim’s father, and the investigation was being carried out under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

On July 14, HTAR director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi in a statement said an investigation would be conducted into the child’s death while seeking treatment at the hospital.

Earlier at the press conference, Hussein said the police have busted four drug processing and distribution syndicates and drugs worth RM7.94 million were seized following seven raids around the Klang Valley namely Seri Kembangan, Kota Damansara, Putra Heights, Jinjang and Rawang from July 17 to 21.

He said 16 locals including five women aged between 18 and 61 were detained while over 170 kg of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, eramin 5 and ketamine were seized.

Police also confiscated a revolver, believed to be US-made, and the motive for the use of the gun is still under investigation.

“Two of the suspects tested positive for drugs and checks found seven of them have previous drug and criminal convictions,” he said.

Hussein said all the suspects were remanded after the date of arrest and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms (Heavier Penalty) Act 1971. — Bernama