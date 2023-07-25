KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Election Commission (EC) has today set a special meeting on August 3 to decide on the important dates relating to the by-elections for both the federal and state constituencies held by incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub following his death,

The meeting at the EC headquarters in Putrajaya will be chaired by its chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, who will also hold a press conference soon after.

The EC said both the Dewan Rakyat and the Johor state legislative assembly have notified it regarding the vacancies of the Pulai federal seat and Simpang Jeram state seat earlier today.

Among the important dates to be decided are the dates for the issuance of the election writ, nomination, early voting and polling, as well as the campaign period, electoral roll to be used and other preparations for the by-election.

In accordance with both federal and state laws, the EC is required to fill the vacancy within 60 days from the date it is confirmed that there is a vacant position.

Salahuddin, 61, passed away at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, at 9.23pm on Sunday after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Last year, he won the Pulai seat with a 33,174-vote majority ahead of Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed from Umno.

He also won Simpang Jeram with a 2,399-vote majority over Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Zahrul Salleh from PAS.