JOHOR BARU, July 25 — Umno grassroots leaders, especially those from its wings, should not feel discouraged if they were not nominated as candidates for next month’s elections in six states, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said today.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth deputy chief said those who did not make the list of candidates should not feel that they have been deliberately left out by the leadership, but continue to support the party.

“Those who were not selected, especially among the recently elected grassroots youth leaders, are advised to not take unnecessary actions to show their displeasure.

“The selection of candidates for the coming polls in the six states next month was a strategic arrangement made by the party’s leadership,” he told reporters after launching the state-level schools Southern Volunteers Youth Squad at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato' Jaafar here.

Mohd Hairi was responding to the announcement of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the upcoming state elections involving Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan last Friday.

He said that the candidates selected by the leadership carries a great responsibility to win this time.

“I have also personally contacted several of the young candidates who will contest to remind them of the need to maintain ethical behaviour and also be approachable.

“The late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub had reminded me the importance of upholding one’s ethics as our position in the party or administration is only temporary,” said Mohd Hairi, who is also the Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurial Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman.

Mohd Hairi who is also Umno Youth deputy chief said the wing is satisfied with the party's leadership that gave their trust in fielding young candidates to contest in the upcoming state elections.

He described the decision to field more young faces as the first step in the process of rejuvenating the party.

“I had a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday and thanked him for the party leadership’s trust in fielding younger candidates,” he said, adding that as a Umno Youth leader he was pleased to see those within the movement’s ranks being nominated as candidates.

The Election Commission has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on August 8.