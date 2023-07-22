KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Strengthening the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is a necessity for the government as current security challenges increase in complexity.

Stressing the fact, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that the ATM needed the capability and a high level of readiness to ensure the country’s continued security.

“We will empower the armed forces as it is necessary, not only in terms of assets but also technology as today’s geopolitics and threats are no longer traditional in nature, but involve issues like climate change and terrorism.

“It is also in line with the ministry’s aim to continuously improve ATM’s capabilities. Recently procurement of important assets, such as drones, have helped the armed forces significantly in ensuring national security,” he told Bernama here today when commenting on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s speech today that the government should redouble efforts to modernise and strengthen the armed forces.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, as ATM Supreme Commander, said that the effort was needed as the world was witnessing a clash between traditional global superpowers and the emergence of new ones.

The King said that these developments called for the establishment of a credible, high-tech armed forces that could be adapted to face various threats.

“On behalf of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces, I welcome the Agong’s advice,” Mohamad said. — Bernama