KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 ― Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the credibility, efficiency and skills of police officers should be enhanced to ensure the quality of crime prevention and crime suppression is at the highest level.

He said this was because the community’s observation and evaluation of the force revolved around the ability of police in preventing and investigating crimes, arresting and charging criminals as well as enforcing the law wisely.

In this connection, he said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would not hesitate to take firm action against any officers and men who get bogged down in bureaucracy and practise favouritism when investigating cases.

“The quality of intelligence on crimes will determine the results of operations and charging of offenders in court. Therefore, we should improve the credibility, efficiency and skills of all officers to ensure crime prevention and crime suppression of the highest quality,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the IGP July 2023 monthly assembly organised by the Criminal Investigation Department in Bukit Aman here today.

Razarudin said two key areas of focus needed to be given comprehensive attention and aggressive implementation and monitoring at all levels of policing to ensure police continued to enjoy the trust of society.

“The first focus is PDRM service based on integrity and good governance and the second focus is to uphold government policies towards the well-being of society,” he added.

He said the aspect of integrity remained a priority and was fundamental to the PDRM culture because it would serve as a bulwark to prevent personnel from getting involved in misdeeds and falling prey to corrupt practices. ― Bernama