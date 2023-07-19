KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Umno should consider fielding some of its popular party supporters as candidates for the upcoming state elections, said Umno Youth permanent chairman Wan Agyl Wan Hassan.

He said fielding fresh faces alone would not suffice to convince voters to support them for the upcoming state polls and they would have to do more than that to be successful.

As such using unconventional methods like naming “popular” Umno supporters could garner them votes if the candidate can gain widespread approval.

“These candidates should preferably bring some political or public service experience to the table, or at least showcase leadership potential,” Wan Agyl told news portal Free Malaysia Today.

In addition, Wan Agyl said fresh faces would convince voters that Umno was embracing change, but he warned that any candidate must at least have some public service experience or an affinity towards the constituency they will be contesting in.

Last week, Barisan Nasional (BN) strategic communications director Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the party should field more new faces in the six state elections on August 12.

He said BN should offer something “fresher” for the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state elections although previous candidates were still considered relevant in certain constituencies.

The six states will go to the polls on August 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on August 8.