KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants Malaysia to be protected from divisive racial elements.

In his message on Facebook and Twitter last night in conjunction with the Maal Hijrah 1445 celebration, Anwar said peace and stability must be the main goals to ensure the people’s welfare is protected.

He said any attempt to transform this constitutional and sovereign country into a chaotic and racist nation will not be tolerated even an inch.

“Therefore, in welcoming Hijrah 1445, let us be committed to making our migration one that is real and true.

“Migrate from evil to good, from being corrupt to trustworthy, from bigotry to having a free mind, and from narrow minded racism to taayush silmi (in consensus),” he said.

Recalling the history of Prophet Muhammad SAW's migration in establishing the city of Madinah, Anwar the Prophet had laid the foundation of Islamic governance with teachings and understanding on morals, values and principles.

He said from those spiritual values taught, emerged a national policy that reflected mercy and justice for all.

“There on, the Prophet’s migration buried racism for good. An alliance with the Muhajirin and Ansar, and prior to that with the Ethopian King Ashamah, was a reflection of the cooperation in all things good.

“The city of Madinah, surrounded by the diversity of religions, cultures and races, was then established in the name of one nation.

“This is how migration of the Prophet and his companions became a fresh ibrah (lesson) throughout the ages. As for us today, let us defend this blessed earth from the elements of racism that divide us," he said.

The national-level Maal Hijrah 1445H celebration with the theme ‘Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani’ will be held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) today. ― Bernama