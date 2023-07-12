MUAR, July 12 – A 53-year-old man here is in police custody for a week under suspicion of raping his two biological daughters aged 12 and15 for the past six years.

The older sister is now pregnant, Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said today.

The senior police officer said the man was arrested yesterday after a police report was filed following a medical examination of the older sister at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital here when she sought treatment for abdominal and chest pain, and she was found to be pregnant.

“The case is investigated under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a maximum of 10 lashes, if convicted,” Raiz said.

Section 376 (3) deals with the rape of a female with whom the perpetrator is forbidden under law, religion or custom to marry.

Raiz said the father is suspected of raping the girls at their family home in Jeram since 2017, and that the latest incident happened early this month.

He added that the girls had not mentioned the acts to anyone else throughout the six years for fear of angering the suspect.

“Police will also be recording statements from both victims as part of the investigations,” he said.