IPOH, May 18 — Around 30,000 visitors turned up in droves to attend the Perak Malaysia Madani Raya Open House at the grounds of the Lost World of Tambun here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at the open house at 7.45pm and was greeted with massive cheers.

Anwar, who is also the Tambun MP, dressed in purple and pink-coloured "baju batik" was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The open house was also graced by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and his wife Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Among other dignitary present was Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

More that 20 food stalls comprising of local dishes such as nasi ayam merah, satay, nasi kukus ayam rempah, roti john, laksa, mee goreng, cendol, pisang goreng and many more were offered for the visitors at the open house.

Guests were also entertained by local pop legend Datuk Jamal Abdillah, and the country’s queen of rock, Ella, as well as several other local artistes such as Sufian Suhaimi.

Besides these performers, actress and TV host Sherry Ibrahim as well as Hero Remaja 2020 winner also present at the open house.

The Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri Open House events have been held in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Kelantan, Terengganu and Selangor.