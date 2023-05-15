JOHOR BARU, May 15 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today expressed his disappointment on the overall condition of low-cost flats in the state, highlighting the lack of maintenance and low level of cleanliness.

He said most of the low-cost flats in Johor are in poor condition and filled with rubbish that is thrown everywhere that becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying insects.

"I see some low-cost flats are in a very sad state in Johor and it is as if my people are living in a 'chicken coop'.

"I hope that the federal government will provide assistance to rehabilitate these old low-cost flats. At the same time, the residents must also be equally responsible for keeping the environment of their flats clean,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a Facebook post.

The state monarch added that he was not satisfied with the cleaning services carried out by SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM) in the state.

"The state government pays almost RM180 million yearly to SWM, but their cleaning and rubbish collection services are unsatisfactory.

"Even the agreement with SWM is 'watertight' and seemingly cannot be disputed. Although many complaints have been made about SWM's disappointing service, the situation has not changed,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming at Istana Bukit Serene here.

Also present were Local Government Development deputy minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor and Johor Baru city mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

Referring to his earlier comments, Sultan Ibrahim said that the Local Government Development Ministry needed to take note of the issues that he presented for the sake of his subjects.

On March 5, the Local Government Development Ministry announced that prospective owners of a strata property under the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) will attend a civic engagement course starting this year.

Nga was reported saying the course is to create awareness and understanding about community living and neighbourhood etiquette.

The Perak lawmaker said the course will include a briefing on the importance of paying maintenance fees, maintaining cleanliness and preventing vandalism.

PPR, which mainly consists of low-cost flats or affordable flats, is a programme introduced by the government to relocate the squatter community and fulfil the needs of low-income groups. It was implemented by the National Housing Department.